Woman who believes ex-husband watches her with ‘hidden cameras’ granted protection order

A woman who believed her ex-husband was using cameras to watch her and her children in their family home has been granted a protection order over the alleged “concerning behaviour”.

The woman, who attended the emergency domestic violence court at Dolphin House in Dublin on Friday, told Judge Gerard Furlong that she had recently divorced her husband, though they continue to live together.

The house is being sold but her ex-husband is “delaying” the process, she claimed.

“I spend most of my time in my bedroom,” she said, alleging that her ex-husband is “emotionally abusing” her and her children.

The woman said she has had suspicions for two years that he has “hidden cameras in the house”.

“As soon as me and the children go into the house, he rings the house phone and says to the children: ‘You are just home.’”

She said when they came home on occasion in the past week she could hear her child’s tone “change” while on the phone, before overhearing them ask their father: “How do you know I’m sitting on the couch?”

“He told them he has cameras in the house and he was watching,” she said.

The woman said her ex-husband has emotionally, financially, sexually and physically assaulted her throughout their marriage.

Furlong granted the woman a protection order, a temporary order until the matter is heard in full, describing the ex-husband’s alleged behaviour as “concerning”.

[ ‘She blames me for everything’: Barring order against man who claims he slapped woman ‘just once’Opens in new window ]

She was one of two women on Friday morning who told of having to continue living with their allegedly abusive former partners.

Another woman who was granted a protection order had also recently divorced. She told the judge she has had to lock her bedroom door and take refuge in her en suite from her ex-husband.

She told Furlong of a series of incidents in which her ex-husband refused to leave her room.

Noting that the woman was continuing to live with her ex-husband until the family home is sold, the judge said it was an “unfortunate situation, but a fact of life at the moment in most cases”.

In another case, a woman who recently came to Ireland with her husband was granted a protection order after the judge heard he “punched” her in the face.

“My face was swollen for a week,” she said. Around the same time, he had “slapped me a few times and ran after me,” she alleged.

She reported the incident to gardaí but asked that he not be arrested, she told the judge.

She said he broke a piece of her jewellery on purpose earlier in the week, and subsequently hit her in the face when an argument ensued. After gardaí arrived, she asked them not to arrest her husband.

She told the judge he had threatened to get full custody of their young child, which “scares” her and “stops me from taking action against him”.

After gardaí left following the latest incident, she said he told her “nothing would happen to him”.

“He said the worst thing that would happen would be that they would deport him,” she said.

Should he be deported, she claimed he told her: “You can’t imagine what I’m going to do to you.”

The woman had applied for a protection order, which was granted “without hesitation” by the judge, who said he was “very worried about the level of abuse” described.

After hearing that a barring order was another option, which would see her husband removed from the family home, she said she is the sole worker in the household.

He has been unemployed since he came to Ireland, she said, and would be unable to afford accommodation by himself.

“I’m paying all the expenses,” she said.