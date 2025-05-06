Girl who fractured ankle when she slipped on water at school settles case for €50,000

The Circuit Civil Court heard how Demi-Leigh Murray also needed extensive physiotherapy afterwards. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A girl has settled her civil court case for €50,000 after she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a water spillage in a school bathroom.

Barrister Eileen McAuley told the Circuit Civil Court that Demi-Leigh Murray was 12 when the incident happened in St Laurence O’Toole’s National School, Seville Place, Dublin.

The girl’s mother, Carmel Murray, of Clarion Quay, Lower Mayor Street, said in written evidence that her daughter, now 16, was taken to Temple Street children’s hospital and had surgery on her injury.

The court heard that Demi-Leigh’s left leg was immobilised in a boot and a cast for eight weeks, during which she used a wheelchair to get around. She required extensive physiotherapy afterwards.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Connor Green had, at a post-surgery review, said the pain Demi-Leigh was suffering would lessen with time and after physiotherapy, the court heard.

Following a second review, he said that while he had no plans to remove the metal work inserted into the girl’s ankle, she could, if she wished, have the screws removed later.

Ms McAuley told Judge Sarah Berkeley that an offer of €42,501 from the school authority had been refused by another judge, who had placed adequate compensation at €50,000.

Counsel said a new offer of €50,000 had been made and she was recommending it to the court.

Judge Berkeley approved of the settlement.