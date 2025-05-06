Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan Nugent appears in court accused of sexual assault

All-Ireland winning Armagh footballer Aidan Nugent has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old appeared before Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, in connection with four offences alleged to have been committed against a female complainant on November 17th last.

Mr Nugent, of Cullyhanna Road, Newtownhamilton, faces two charges of sexual assault and two charge of causing or inciting a person to engage in sexual activity, namely contact with his genitals.

The alleged offences happened while the Armagh GAA team took a trip to Miami in the US to celebrate winning the All-Ireland football championship earlier in the year.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court but Det Const Adair said he believed he could connect Mr Nugent to each of the offences.

Under cross examination from defence solicitor Patrick Higgins, Det Const Adair agreed that Mr Nugent had been on bail since before Christmas and there had been no issues.

The officer also agreed that Mr Nugent claimed during formal police interviews that “any sexual activity was consensual” and that he denied the allegations when charged.

The Public Prosecution Service asked for the case to be adjourned to June 3rd, when a date will be fixed for the committal hearing.

The judge agreed and told Mr Nugent he did not need to attend on that occasion.