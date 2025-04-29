Lecturer pays ‘substantial’ settlement to former An Bord Pleanála director over defamatory tweets

Gavin Daly said he regretted not apologising sooner for 'damage and distress' his words caused to former An Bord Pleanála director

A university lecturer has paid a “substantial” settlement to a former An Bord Pleanála director after admitting posting defamatory tweets about her, the High Court has heard.

Defamation proceedings were brought by Rachel Kenny, formerly director of planning at An Bord Pleanála, against Gavin Daly over Twitter posts published between June 26th and 27th, 2023 – including one accusing her of bringing “disrepute” on the planning profession.

Tom Hogan SC, for Ms Kenny, told Mr Justice Alexander Owens on Tuesday that the case had settled and could be struck out.

As part of the settlement agreement, Lewis Mooney, for Mr Daly, read an apology on his client’s behalf to the court.

“I falsely accused Ms Kenny of wrongdoing and [of] having brought total disrepute on the planning profession,” Mr Daly’s apology said.

“I wish to acknowledge and confirm that my attack upon Ms Kenny’s character and professionalism was without any foundation, grossly unfair and should never have been made.”

The apology confirmed Mr Daly paid Ms Kenny a “substantial” sum in compensation “for the upset and damage caused to her reputation together with her legal costs”.

“I deeply regret not having done so sooner, but I would now like to apologise without reservation to Ms Kenny for the damage and distress caused to her by my words,” the apology said.

In the apology, Mr Daly, of Coke Lane, Smithfield, Dublin 7, said his tweets had drawn attention to an Irish Examiner article relating to Ms Kenny’s tenure as director of planning at An Bord Pleanála.

In her proceedings, Ms Kenny, of St Andrew’s Grove, Malahide, Co Dublin, said Mr Daly’s tweets seriously injured her reputation and caused her to suffer loss, damage, embarrassment and expense.