Man due in court following carjacking and robberies in Dublin and Wicklow

A man charged in relation to a carjacking and robbery in Co Dublin and another robbery in Co Wicklow on Saturday is due in court.

The man (40s) was arrested on Sunday and is expected before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Gardaí attended a reported carjacking at a commercial premises in Walkinstown, Dublin 12, on Saturday evening.

Later that evening, gardaí responded to reports of a robbery at a commercial premises on the Dublin Road, Bray, Co Dublin, and a robbery at a commercial premises in Rathnew, Co Wicklow.