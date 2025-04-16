Man to appear in court charged over fatal stabbing in Youghal

A man (29) presented himself at Midleton Garda station over the fatal incident in Youghal. Image: Google Street View

A man is to appear in court on Wednesday charged in connection with the death of a man in a stabbing in Co Cork on Monday night.

Daniel O’Sullivan (31) was in Tynan’s Bar on North Main Street in Youghal when a man entered at around 9.50pm and attacked him.

Emergency services were called to the scene and tried to stabilise Mr O’Sullivan but he was pronounced dead on arrival at Cork University Hospital.

A postmortem confirmed Mr O’Sullivan suffered stab wounds, and gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry.

A man (29) presented himself at Midleton Garda station on Tuesday and was arrested for questioning about the fatal incident.

The Garda Press Office on Wednesday said a man in his 20s arrested had been charged.

He is due to appear before Midleton District Court.