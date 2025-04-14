Limerick man suspected of string of burglaries and vehicle thefts across midwest, court told

A 28-year-old Limerick man along with two of his associates are suspected to be involved in burglaries and stealing high-value vehicles across the midwest with a combined estimated monetary value in excess of €1 million, a court has heard.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court, Detective Garda Niamh O’Malley said that the Garda investigation commenced out of Ennis Garda station last July and is investigating 92 separate alleged offences.

Det Garda O’Malley said the monetary value of vehicles, stolen property and damage to property connected to the 92 alleged offences was well in excess of €1 million.

She said the 92 separate alleged offences include 31 commercial burglaries, 24 residential burglaries and 27 unauthorised taking of vehicles between January 2024 and March 2025.

Det Garda O’Malley said it would be alleged that the high-value vehicles were stolen for another criminal network for financial gain.

She said the burglaries were “highly organised” where commercial businesses, shops and pubs were targeted for cigarettes, high-end electronics and high-value pharmacy goods.

Det Garda O’Malley said that in relation to some of the unauthorised taking of vehicles, there were video recordings of the alleged crimes taking place.

Det Garda O’Malley made her comments during a contested bail application for one of the three, Owen Casey (28) of Salvia Court, Keyes Park, Southill, Limerick, who is accused of 63 offences.

Det Garda O’Malley did not put a monetary value on the offences that Mr Casey is charged with.

She said Mr Casey – formerly of Castletroy, Limerick – could be facing “further, more serious charges” as part of a Garda file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At the special late night sitting of Ennis District Court on Sunday night, Judge Alec Gabbett refused bail to Mr Casey after Garda objections to bail.

Det Garda O’Malley said Mr Casey is accused of carrying out 27 burglaries across Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

One of the burglaries Mr Casey is accused of carrying out is at the Shannon GAA club Wolfe Tones of All-Ireland senior hurling winning manager Brian Lohan on July 9th 2024.

Det Garda O’Malley said Mr Casey faces 22 charges handling stolen property and nine criminal damage charges of property and vehicles in Clare-Tipperary and Limerick divisions.

Det Garda O’Malley said gardaí have been actively seeking Mr Casey since January and he was aware of that and when gardaí called to an address in Limerick county on April 9th last, Mr Casey fled the scene.

Det Garda O’Malley said the Garda air support unit from Dublin had to be called in to assist and Mr Casey was arrested in a nearby field.

The judge remanded Mr Casey in custody to appear at Ennis District Court on Wednesday via video link from Limerick Prison.