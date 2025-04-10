Belfast pensioner who used heroin to coerce young women into prostitution is jailed

A Belfast pensioner who exploited vulnerable young women by supplying them with heroin in exchange for them working as prostitutes has been handed a seven-year sentence.

Oliver James MacCormack (71), was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday morning having previously plead guilty to 40 offences, which include charges of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.

He also admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice, witness intimidation and offences of supplying class A drugs.

There were nine victims involved in the case, some as young as 17 at the time of the offences. One has since died.

READ MORE

Passing sentence, Judge Gordon Kerr said MacCormack, whose address was given as Maghaberry prison, used drugs as a means to control his victims.

The former car salesman, dressed in a grey suit and striped tie, sat in the dock as the judge delivered his remarks.

At the conclusion of the hearing, a number of the victims and their families shouted abuse at MacCormack from the public gallery as he was led out of the court. He did not react to shouting.

PSNI Det Insp Rachel Miskelly outside Belfast Crown Court following the sentencing of Oliver MacCormack, who pleaded guilty to human trafficking and controlling prostitution charges. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The prosecution of MacCormack followed an investigation by the PSNI’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit.

Speaking after MacCormack was sentenced, Det Inspector Rachel Miskelly, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said he is one of four men to have been sentenced in recent months as a result of a largescale investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

“It follows the sentencing of Derek Brown, aged 61, in early March; Kenneth Harvey, aged 74, who was sentenced last December; and Robert Rodgers, aged 79, sentenced last October.

“While the four defendants weren’t part of an organised crime group, they had a despicable commonality. They formed part of a network of older local men, who actively targeted young, vulnerable, local women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.” - PA