‘I feel finally free’: Ciara Mangan welcomes court ruling rejecting rapist’s appeal

A woman who was raped at a house party in Co Mayo more than 10 years ago has said she feels “free” after an appeal by her perpetrator was rejected in court on Monday.

The Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Shane Noonan from Castlebar, who was sentenced to eight years in jail, with the final year suspended in 2023.

Ciara Mangan (30) waived her right to anonymity after Noonan pleaded guilty in 2023 at the Central Criminal Court to raping her at a house party in 2013.

Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday afternoon, Ms Mangan, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, said her healing had been on hold while she waited for the appeal to be decided on.

“I feel like this justice process has ended now. I thought it ended two years ago, but today it has ended,” she said. “I feel finally free and feel like my healing is going to begin now. I deserve this today and I shouldn’t be here right now.”

Noonan (30) of Castlehill Park, Turlough Road was jailed two years ago for what Judge Eileen Creedon described as the “cold, predatory and premeditated” rape of a work colleague as she drifted in and out of consciousness on a bathroom floor.

Ms Mangan said Noonan lodged his appeal 22 months ago, and that “you’re not allowed to heal, you have to wait, the psychological stress, it’s in the back of your mind all the time.

“It’s quite frankly inhumane the way they make you wait ... Why did it take so long? Twenty-two months for him to exert his control over me from behind bars is just not good enough.”

