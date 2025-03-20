Teacher who denies she is ‘GAA catfish’ gets interim injunction to restrain disciplinary process

Niamh Farrell, from the Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh, alleged in the High Court that she had been falsely identified online as the person responsible for 'catfishing' various individuals in activities that were the subject of several podcasts by entertainment duo the 2 Johnnies. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A schoolteacher who claims she has been wrongly identified as the so-called “GAA catfish” has secured a short-term injunction restraining her employer from continuing a disciplinary process against her.

Niamh Farrell, from the Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh, alleged in the High Court that she had been falsely identified online as the person responsible for “catfishing” various individuals in activities that were the subject of several podcasts by entertainment duo the 2 Johnnies.

Catfishing describes the practice of deceiving other people online through false identities, often in an attempt to lure them into a relationship.

Arising from her identification and allegations made against her, Ms Farrell faces a disciplinary process initiated by Coláiste Éanna, the secondary school on Ballyroan Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, where she has worked as a music teacher since 2019.

READ MORE

Mr Justice Brian Cregan on Wednesday granted Ms Farrell an interim injunction restraining the disciplinary process. Ms Farrell’s case against the school’s board of management came before the judge while only her side was represented.

She had been due to attend a disciplinary meeting next Tuesday. The High Court case will return next week.

In a sworn statement to the court, Ms Farrell said she was concerned the school was relying on a “completely flawed and unlawful” disciplinary process in an effort to dismiss her because of “the public attention that focused on the school and pressure from some parents”.

She is seeking more permanent orders restraining the school’s board of management from taking any further step in the disciplinary process and from interfering with her teaching duties.

[ The GAA catfish and fake online profiles: how can people protect themselves from social media deceit?Opens in new window ]

Her dismissal would have “catastrophic consequences” for her career and reputation, she said.

Podcasts published by the 2 Johnnies in 2022 described the alleged activities of an individual who created fictitious social media profiles to communicate with others, often men, many of whom were involved in the GAA community.

The podcasters published a follow-up episode on the subject in January. The podcasts did not name the individual alleged to have carried out the catfishing activities.

Ms Farrell said she became aware in 2022 that she had been wrongly identified by people unknown to her as the alleged catfish subject to the podcasts.

Earlier this month, Ms Farrell said, she was informed of an investigation report prepared by Coláiste Éanna’s principal for a disciplinary process.

The report refers to the alleged activities of the “GAA catfish” and, Ms Farrell said, “seems to consider that I have admitted to being that person”.

Ms Farrell said she has always denied she is the person behind the “GAA catfish”, including to the principal.

The teacher alleges the principal’s investigation report “fails to comply with even the most basic requirements of fair procedures and natural justice”.

[ GAA catfish saga: The way Irish people know and trust each other is coming apartOpens in new window ]

She claims it is unclear as to the accusations made against her and there is no evidence in the report to support such a claim she engaged in catfishing.

She noted the investigation report references 63 communications to the school from parents “regarding the unfounded and hearsay allegations made against me online”.

“Some of the allegations alleged serious criminal conduct, but I certainly have not been the subject of any police investigation,” she said.

She says that the report makes assertions that allegations made against her online have affected the school community, including staff and students. While saying she regrets that the “unfounded allegations” have had such an impact, she said it is unclear how she is responsible for the allegations.

The online speculation linking her to the online persona has caused her “significant distress”, she said.

Conor Power SC, for Ms Farrell, said it seemed the allegation against his client in the investigation report was that she had brought the school into disrepute.

The report also makes references to communications made by parents threatening to protest outside the school, Mr Power said.