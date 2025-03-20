Gardaí found men at kitchen table next to €300,000 worth of drugs

Three men appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday in relation to charges arising from the discovery of a large quantity of drugs in a property in Co Meath. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Gardaí discovered a group of men sitting at a kitchen table beside about €300,000 worth of drugs, including “cannabis jellies and vapes”, a court has heard.

Shane Flynn (45), of Dunsink Avenue, Finglas, Dublin; part-time data analyst Alan Daly (47), from Lough na Mona Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare; and unemployed father of two Daniel Harkin (37), of Neilstown Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, were arrested in Co Meath on Thursday.

Their arrests were made by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team.

Dublin District Court heard on Thursday evening that gardaí recovered cannabis herb worth €240,000, €50,960 worth of heroin, €4,800 worth of cannabis and €5,400 worth of cannabis “vapes and confectioneries”.

The officers conducted a search of Back-gate Lodge, at Hilltown Stud, Clonee, Co Meath, Judge Michèle Finan heard. They objected to bail.

Garda Thomas Pemberton told Judge Finan a vacuum-sealing and bagging machine was recovered, while substances with a combined value of €301,160 “were stored with the purpose of distribution in Dublin”.

The drugs were packaged or in cardboard boxes.

Mr Flynn allegedly told gardaí he visited a man at that address to help him with health problems.

Mr Daly told them these were “100 per cent not my drugs. I was only there to bring someone to a doctor’s appointment”.

Mr Harkin faces an additional charge for possessing at his home address illegal alprazolam tablets worth €1,500.

He told the officers he was collected by Mr Flynn and brought to the property in Clonee and “did not know why they went there or the occupier of the house”.

Judge Finan granted bail with independent sureties that have yet to be approved: €40,000 for former ground worker Mr Flynn, €12,000 for Mr Daly and €1,000 for Mr Harkin.

The court heard further charges could be brought and gardaí must seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Finan remanded the men in custody to appear again on March 27th.

Once bail has been taken up they must obey various conditions, including to stay out of Clonee, refrain from associating with or contacting each other, remain contactable by phone and sign regularly at a Garda station.

A fourth man arrested during the operation remains in Garda custody.