State fails in appeal bid to block Senator’s claim over ‘secret’ Irish airspace policing deal with RAF

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has brought a case seeking to force the Government to really the existence of a deal allowing Royal Air Force jets to police Irish airspace. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The State has failed in a Court of Appeal bid to block a Senator’s High Court case seeking to force the Government to reveal the existence of a secret deal to allow Royal Air Force (RAF) jets to police Irish airspace.

In his case, Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell claims an agreement allowing the RAF to intercept hostile aircraft posing a threat to Ireland and the UK exists and that the Government is in breach of the Constitution by not disclosing it to the Dáil.

The Constitution states that “every international agreement to which the State becomes a party shall be laid before Dáil Éireann”.

The State says it is long-standing policy to neither confirm nor deny matters regarding external security.

READ MORE

It argues that if an air defence arrangement does exist, it does not meet the definition of an “international agreement” and therefore is not subject to Dáil scrutiny.

Last year, the State attempted to stop Mr Craughwell’s case by claiming the exercise of the State’s power’s regarding external security is not a matter for judicial review, except in cases of “clear disregard of the Constitution”. The State sought a hearing into the preliminary issue before a full trial.

Last July, the High Court sided with Mr Craughwell and ruled the case could proceed.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan, on behalf of the three-judge Court of Appeal, dismissed the State’s challenge to the refusal to hold the preliminary hearing.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Meenan outlined the functions and prerequisites of a hearing into preliminary issues in advance of a full trial.

The judge said that, in his view, the State was in effect seeking to strike out the proceedings “under the guise” of a hearing of the preliminary issue. The State’s approach to the hearing they sought was “not permissible”, the judge said.

The judge noted the State’s submission that matters of national security and external relations merited the courts applying a “higher threshold” in considering applications related to such matters.

As such, the State had argued that the High Court should have been “more receptive” to considering the preliminary issue at hand.

However, Mr Craughwell’s right to access the courts and have his case dealt with in accordance with the law was also of importance, the judge said.

“There is no doubt that issues of national security and external relations raised in these proceedings are of fundamental importance,” he said.

“So also is Senator Craughwell’s right of access to the courts to have his proceedings determined in accordance with law.”

The judge noted that the courts often have to deal with various sensitive matters of security, and there are practices and procedures in place, such as strict in-camera hearings, to preserve that security, while still allowing for justice to be done.

The judge said that “it should not follow” that “different rules apply” once the State invokes issues of national security and/or external relations.

For this to occur, an argument that the court’s practices and procedures are “incapable of striking the correct balance between the interests of the State and the individual litigant” would have to be established, he said.

The judge said he was provisionally of the view that the costs of the appeal should be awarded to Mr Craughwell.