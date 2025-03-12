Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes disqualified from driving for two years after failed appeal

Kyle Hayes will be returned to Limerick Circuit Criminal Court where the judge will consider whether to activate a previous suspended sentence for violent disorder. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes has been disqualified from driving for two years after he failed in an appeal to overturn a District Court conviction for dangerous driving when he was clocked driving at 155km/h in 100km/h zone last year.

Judge Helen Boyle told Mr Hayes (26) at his appeal at Mallow Circuit Court Appeals on Wednesday that she believed his overtaking of nine cars on a section of dual carriageway on the Cork-Mallow Road on July 14th, 2024 qualified as dangerous driving.

She affirmed the order imposed by Judge Colm Roberts at Mallow District Court where he disqualified the five-time All-Ireland winner of Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick from driving for two years to commence on June 12th next, and she confirmed a fine of €250.

Mr Hayes, who was returning from Ballabuidhe Races in west Cork at the time, admitted that he was doing 155km/h at the time but he said he did not believe that his driving was dangerous, though he conceded it was careless.

The dangerous driving conviction will lead to Mr Hayes being returned to Limerick Circuit Criminal Court where the judge will consider whether it should activate a previous two-year suspended sentence for violent disorder imposed in March 2024.