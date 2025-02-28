Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years over crystal meth seizure at Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Co Kerry

The Co Kerry businessman involved with the largest crystal meth seizure in the history of the State has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Nathan McDonell (44), who pleaded guilty to helping a gang import the drugs, was beaten up in prison and had to have surgery on his face, his counsel, Michael Bowman SC, told the court prior to sentencing.

He asked that the court taken into account the danger the man would face in prison while making its decision on sentence.

McDonnell was to be paid €150,000 by an Irish crime gang based in Kerry for storing a machine containing the drugs at his business, Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Co Kerry, and arranging for its transportation to Australia.

The drugs were linked to the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, the court was told earlier this year.

McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty to importing one or more controlled drugs, namely methylamphetamine, on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2017 to 2019, made under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

The father-of-three also pleaded guilty to being involved in or contributing to, with knowledge of a criminal organisation, the importation and supply of a controlled drug between dates in October 2023 and February 2024.

Ms Justice Melanie Greally, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone, said it would be wrong to describe McDonnell’s role as merely that of being a “cog in the wheel”.

Before deciding on the sentence, the court took into account the danger McDonnell would face in prison, the fears he had for the safety of his family, and the shame and loss of the family business that he must live with.

The operator of a fifty-year, three generation family landscaping, garden centre and café business, who is father to three sons attending primary school, appeared in court in a white shirt, striped tie, and wearing a disposable mask on his face.