Gambler jailed for conning ‘vulnerable’ man out of life savings by promising romantic relationship

A 45-year-old gambler has been jailed for conning a vulnerable man out of most of his life savings by promising him a romantic relationship.

Karl Jess told gardaí that “gamblers will do anything”, after inducing the man to hand over more than €25,000, so that he could repay a number of creditors.

Jess, of Kylemore Drive, Ballyfermot in Dublin, pleaded guilty to a sample of five charges of dishonestly by deception inducing the man to hand over sums of cash at Jess’s home on dates between August and November 2023.

Det Garda Martin O’Gara told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that there were, in fact, 10 instalments totalling €25,350.

READ MORE

Det Gda O’Gara explained that the injured party was of lower than average cognitive ability and quite vulnerable. He made the complaint to gardaí with his brother’s assistance, handing over an extensive list of WhatsApp messages

“Mr Jess made him believe that he was in a relationship with him,” he said, explaining that they had known each other for a couple of years.

He said that the messages from Jess gave the injured party the impression that they were in a romantic relationship.

“He was constantly asking for money,” he said of Jess.

Gardaí ascertained that 10 large withdrawals were made from the man’s credit union account during this time.

The man, who lived alone, was holding down employment at the time, but needed assistance with managing his affairs and making the statement.

The detective said that Jess made full admissions. He said he had a debt but acknowledged that he took advantage of a vulnerable person.

He had previous convictions for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The garda read out a victim impact statement prepared by the man’s brother.

“Karl Jess exploited him,” he said, describing his brother as lonely, kind and vulnerable.

“He thought he had a new friendship with him. He gave most of his life savings,” he said.

He explained that his brother had been told he would be reimbursed, once Jess settled an insurance claim.

“He caused so much harm to his mental health,” he said.

He added that his brother was no longer working and that they had to limit his access to his finances.

He also said that the crime had resulted in many arguments and had driven a barrier between him and his brother.

Under cross-examination by the defence, the detective accepted that the accused had a gambling addiction.

“Gamblers will do anything,” he had told gardaí. “I intend to pay it back. It’s horrible what I’ve done.”

He had said he was “hounded by people he owed money to”, and counsel said that there seemed to be a considerable number of them.

The barrister said that there is a small insurance claim, but that it would not be enough to cover the injured party’s loss, and that it was recognised that he took advantage in a way that’s “horrible and reprehensible”.

Judge Martin Nolan said that Jess had taken advantage of a friendship he had with the inured party.

“It has greatly affected his peace of mind and relationship with his family. He probably feels very badly about it,” he said of the injured party.

“It’s a serious, nasty crime. I think he’s suitably shameful,” he said of the accused.

“An aggravating factor is taking advantage of a vulnerable person,” he added.

He imposed a sentence of two years and nine months.