Dublin man who posted defamatory Trustpilot and Google reviews must pay €40,000, court rules

A man who posted defamatory internet reviews about a plumbing firm has been ordered to pay €40,000 to the company by the High Court.

James Manning, of Castleside Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin, was found to have defamed Stillorgan Gas Heating and Plumbing Ltd, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, in four reviews he posted in February 2022 on the Trustpilot review website and the firm’s Google maps review page.

Two of the reviews, which included untrue references to the firm such as “con men”, were removed after 24 hours, and two were removed after four days.

Mr Manning failed to put in a defence to the company’s action, and last October the High Court gave judgment in default of an appearance by the defendant.

The case then came before Mr Justice Conleth Bradley to assess damages and he found, in a judgment published this week, that the company was entitled to €40,000 in damages over the defamation.

Mr Justice Bradley said the reviews were put up shortly after work was carried out by the plumbing company on the gas boiler in a rented property in Ranelagh owned by Mr Manning’s sister. Mr Manning assisted in the management of the property.

The boiler was found to be working, but a problem arose in relation to the circulating water pump and it had to be replaced, and other work had to be carried out.

A dispute arose between the firm and Mr Manning over the price, €1,190, and he refused to pay.

As a result of his refusal to pay, the company removed the pump, pump valves, piping and compression fittings they had installed.

Mr Manning got another plumber to fix the boiler at a cost of €794.

He then posted what he said were four reviews describing the firm as “absolute con men”, “gangsters” and “cowboys”. He also told the firm he would be making a report to Rathmines gardaí, which he did on February 4th, 2022.

Mr Justice Bradley said he took into account three shorter reviews and the last, longer review on Trustpilot, which Mr Manning submitted following contact from the company’s solicitor in relation to the three earlier reviews. In the longer review he referred to the firm as “rogue traders”.

The company owner, Dara Keogh, told the court he considered this destructive of his firm’s reputation.

Mr Manning appeared at the assessment of damages hearing and said that when his posted review was taken down, he should not have replaced it with the post in his wife’s name.

Mr Justice Bradley was satisfied the posts were defamatory.

He said Mr Manning, at the hearing, expressed regret at the tone of his review.

Having regard to guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, he considered it to be in the moderate category of seriousness of defamation, and the company was therefore entitled to an award of €40,000.

On Wednesday, the case returned before Mr Justice Bradley to deal with the question of costs, but there was no appearance for Mr Manning.

The judge adjourned the matter for two weeks.