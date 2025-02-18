Defence Forces reservist settles High Court action over discharge

In the High Court, Justice Mary Rose Gearty was told the action had been settled and an order could be made quashing the decision to discharge Kealan Harrington from the Reserve Defence Forces. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A reservist who was discharged from the Defence Forces almost four years ago on grounds that he was a risk to national security has settled his High Court action, with orders made to quash the discharge decision.

Kealan Harrington brought judicial review proceedings in 2021 against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General, in which he strongly denied being a risk to national security.

The High Court previously heard Mr Harrington believed his dismissal was linked to his role as public spokesperson for the family of Aaron Brady, who was convicted and jailed in 2020 for the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years earlier.

Fechín McDonagh SC, appearing for Mr Harrington, told Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty on Tuesday that the action had been settled and an order could be made quashing the decision to discharge him from the Reserve Defence Forces (RDF).

Mr Harrington, from Ballintemple, Co Cork, joined the RDF in 2014. A year later he joined the Permanent Defence Forces but left shortly afterwards. In 2019 he re-enlisted in the RDF and was subject to security vetting and security analysis.

In the proceedings, he claimed he was told in April 2021 that he was being discharged as his services were no longer required and he was a security risk to the State.

He claimed he asked for material concerning the reasons for his discharge but was not provided with anything. He claimed his discharge was unlawful and in breach of natural and constitutional justice.