Serving member of Defence Forces allowed to apply for judicial review over bullying and harassment

A serving member of the Defence Forces who claims he was bullied and maltreated so badly he developed anxiety and depression has been granted leave to apply for a judicial review by the High Court.

At the court on Friday, Mr Justice Conleth Bradley granted Hugh Farrell permission to apply for the review in his case against the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces and the Minister for Defence.

Mr Farrell of Abbey Court, Clara, Co Offaly, claims in his affidavit that he suffered bullying and harassment first in 2020 when he requested to do a promotions course from home as his daughter became very ill.

Mr Farrell claims that his superior was not happy that he made this request and ordered him to stop working as a driver and work in an office, for which he had no skills or experience.

The applicant says he had no training in IT, computing or GDPR and was told to learn on the job but was not given a computer.

Mr Farrell says he received no support in the office and was ridiculed by his superior officer.

He claims he was then blocked from joining the articulated vehicles course by the same captain who told him he was too junior, though he claims he had more experience than colleagues who were selected.

Mr Farrell claims he was told that the placement in his admin role was full time and felt he was being degraded and punished which led to health issues.

By November 2020, he claims his anxiety and depression meant he was unable to sleep and he went to a doctor who furnished him with a certificate citing work-related stress.

Mr Farrell claims that ongoing maltreatment at the hands of his superior and a sergeant included trying to “break him”, invalidation of medical certs for his severe anxiety and depression, refusal of sick leave, bullying and harassment.

After making a formal complaint against his captain, Mr Farrell alleges that he received threatening texts and calls that included threats to his life by a person purporting to represent the Kinahan crime family.

Mr Farrell claims that his maltreatment by his captain led to a further deterioration in his mental health and on December 9th last a note was placed on the barracks gate stating he was absent without leave.

He claims his most recent medical cert from his GP was rejected by his superiors and he was told on February 11th, 2025, that if he did not attend the barracks’ medical officer he would be arrested by Military Police and detained.

Mr Farrell is seeking a quashing of the order that his sick leave was not recommended by the respondents and an injunction against threatened disciplinary action, including his arrest and detention should he fail to attend the barracks for the requested medical examination.

At the High Court on Friday Mr Justice Bradley granted Mr Farrell permission to pursue an application for judicial review and adjourned the matter to Monday.