New measures implemented after baby’s death: ‘It had been a long labour, the ward was empty and I remember feeling very much alone’

Additional education is to be provided to parents and clinical staff in relation to measures which can be taken to minimise the risk of sudden unexplained postnatal collapse (SUPC) after a review by the Rotunda Hospital of a case in which a newborn baby boy died.

The Dublin Coroner’s Court has been told that no cause could be established for the sudden collapse in the case of Ollie Buckley, who was born on the evening of September 25th, 2022.

Just four such collapses on average occur each year in Ireland involving full- or near full-term babies who are born well. The collapse involves an unexpected issue relating to heart or lung function that leaves babies suddenly pale and limp.

More than half such incidents prove fatal, however, and no medical explanation can be found for up to 60 per cent of them. A third occur in the first two hours after birth, and another third in the next 22 hours, with the remainder occurring during the first seven days.

Ollie’s mother, Gillian Buckley, had what was characterised as a low-risk pregnancy and Ollie was born well, according to medical evidence given to his inquest on Friday by Dr Maria Kennelly and Prof Michael Boyle.

About eight hours after being born, however, he was found by his mother to be limp and unresponsive. Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate him, it was concluded in consultation with his parents later that day that continued life support was not in his best interests.

At the inquest, Ms Buckley asked whether the hospital might consider providing increased monitoring and support to mothers in the hours immediately after they give birth. In her case, she said “it was the middle of the night, it had been a long labour, the ward was empty and I remember feeling very much alone”.

Coroner Dr Clare Keane said that the hospital had provided the recommendations of a review conducted in the aftermath of her son’s death, which had been accepted by the hospital. They included measures to provide greater education to mothers and clinical staff during pregnancy “regarding the safe positioning of newborns to ensure airway protection to help minimise the risk of sudden unexpected postnatal collapse”.

Provision was also made for heightened postnatal awareness and surveillance to reduce risk.

Dr Keane also referred to a recent advisory from the National Women and Infants Health Programme which recommended, among other things, that mothers should not be left alone when breastfeeding their baby for the first time.

The death of Ollie was in no way the result of any actions or failures on the part of his mother, Dr Keane said, but was caused by SUPC, a complex condition, the cause of which could not be established in this case.

She said she hoped the concerns of the family had been addressed during the inquest.

Ollie’s father, Rory, thanked the staff at the Rotunda for their efforts to save their son, for the supports they have provided since and the care Gillian and their daughter Nancy received when she was born there almost a year ago.