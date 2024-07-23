Family of Pte Seán Rooney want to dispel ‘noxious narrative’ that he took a wrong turn before ambush

Private Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal was killed in Lebanon in 2022.

The United Nations (UN) has been urged to co-operate with an inquest into the death of Pte Seán Rooney, after a coroner designated the international body an “interested person” in the case.

Pte Rooney (24), from Dundalk, Co Louth, was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers in the town of Al-Aqbiya, Lebanon in December 2022. His death was the first of a Defence Forces member in combat in 23 years.

A sitting of Dublin Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard that the UN has carried out “substantial” and “significant” investigations into the event surrounding the killing of Pte Rooney, and the international body consider the reports “confidential”.

Dr Myra Cullinane, presiding coroner, said that there had been certain restrictions on disclosure of these reports from the UN in the case of Pte Rooney.

Natasha McCloskey, Private Sean Rooney's mother, and her husband Paul McCloskey (left), and solicitor Darragh Mackin outside Dublin District Coroner's Court for an inquest review hearing into the death of Pte Rooney, who was killed while serving in Lebanon when his UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked in 2022. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for the bereaved Rooney family, said that “the elephant in the room” was that the UN had held investigations into Pte Rooney’s death, and that these investigations were not only important to the inquest, but also “deeply important” to the family of Pte Rooney.

“[The UN] must co-operate with this investigation,” Mr Mackin said. “Full and frank disclosure must not be a request, it must be a right.”

Mr Mackin said, bearing in mind that the UN was founded on principals of international co-operation, that the international body must “do as they say”.

Dr Cullinane designated the UN an interested person in the case, given that Pte Rooney was killed while carrying out peacekeeping duties in a Unifil area in Lebanon. At an inquest, interested persons can ask questions of witnesses and make representations.

The inquest heard that two UN investigations into Pte Rooney’s death have been carried out – one “on the ground” investigation carried out by Italian and Tanzanian authorities, and one by a UN board of inquiry in New York.

Remy Farrell SC, for the Department of Defence and the Defence Forces, said that Pte Rooney’s family had been given sight of a redacted version of the former report, and had not been given access the latter. He stressed that these restrictions were put in place by the UN, and not the Minister for Defence.

Mr Farrell said that in recent correspondence, the UN questioned the Department of Defence as to how public access to the reports on Pte Rooney’s might be restricted, given they were “considered confidential”.

Mr Mackin said that his clients wanted to dispel “the noxious narrative” that Pte Rooney “took a wrong turn” while driving a UN vehicle in the lead up to the 2022 attack. He also noted that concerns were previously raised about the type of UN vehicles that Pte Rooney was travelling in on the day of the attack.

He said that his clients wanted answers as to why a 24-year-old soldier ended up 13 to 16km away from the UN convoy he and other soldiers had been travelling in when they came under attack, and why he was without a UN driving licence.

Mr Mackin described the Pte Rooney as a “courageous soldier” and “hero”, not only to his family and the soldiers he saved during the course of the attack in December 2022, but to Ireland. He said he was a much-loved son and a future husband.

A thorough investigation into the events surrounding his death is owed to Pte Rooney, he said.

Dr Cullinane she said wanted to echo Mr Mackin’s “eloquent remarks”, and noted that at the centre of the inquest was “the fact that you’ve lost your wonderful son”, addressing Pte Rooney’s family.

Natasha McCloskey, Pte Rooney’s mother, was present in court on Tuesday. Mr Farrell, on behalf of the Defence Forces and the Minister for Defence, and Dr Cullinane, expressed their condolences to her on the loss of her son.

Dr Cullinane asked Mr Farrell for assistance in making contact with the UN for the purposes of conducting the inquest. She adjourned the inquest to September 20th.

Pte Rooney had served in the army for almost four years before his death, and was based out of the 27th Infantry Battalion in Dundalk.

In Lebanon, the prosecution of the main suspect in the murder of Pte Rooney has seen significant delays, an issue raised by Taoiseach Simon Harris with the Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati last May.

Muhammad Ayyad has been charged with multiple offences relating to the attack in which Pte Rooney was killed, but he failed to attend a hearing at the military tribunal in Lebanon in December, citing medical reasons.

Gardaí completed their initial investigation into the death of Pte Rooney earlier this summer, clearing the way for the inquest into the soldier’s death to commence.