Tánaiste protests to authorities as Sean Rooney murder suspects again fail to appear in Lebanese court

Pte Sean Rooney (24), was serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon when his armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the Iranian backed Hizbullah militant group. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has protested to the Lebanese authorities over the slow pace of the investigation into the murder of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney after the suspects again failed to show up to court in Lebanon.

The case has now been adjourned for a seventh time, until February next year.

In Ireland, gardaí, with the assistance of the Defence Forces, have now completed their own investigation into the Donegal soldier’s death for the purpose of preparing a report for the coroner. An inquest into Pte Rooney’s death is expected to take place shortly.

Pte Rooney (24), was serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon when his armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the Iranian backed Hizbullah militant group.

READ MORE

He was killed by gunfire, while Trooper Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured. Two other Irish troops suffered minor injuries when the vehicle crashed.

[ Taoiseach expresses ‘serious concerns’ to Lebanese PM about Seán Rooney murder trial delays ]

One man, Muhammad Ayyad, was later arrested and detained for allegedly taking part in the attack.

He spent a year in detention before being freed by a Lebanese military court on medical grounds. Mr Ayyad failed to turn up at subsequent hearings, including most recently on June 7th, 2024.

Four other accused, Hussein Salman, Ali Salman, Mustafa Salman and Ali Khalifeh, have never appeared in court, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Irish officials have voiced deep frustration at the conduct and pace of the investigation so far.

Following the June hearing, Mr Martin again contacted Lebanese authorities to express his “unhappiness” with the situation. He has also contacted the UN.

[ Lebanese court charges five Hizbullah members with killing Private Seán Rooney ]

He told the Dáil he was “very disappointed” with progress on the matter.

Progress on case was one of the main topics Mr Martin discussed with the Lebanese minister for foreign affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, during a visit to the country in May.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has also raised the matter in phone calls with Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati.