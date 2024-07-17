Manager sues firm alleging he suffered breakdown due to unmanageable workload

John Farrell had been working at Mergon International for 10 years and had been promoted to general manager. The court heard he began feeling extremely unwell and overwhelmed as a budget deadline loomed in February 2021.

John Farrell, who had been working at Mergon International for 10 years, had taken on new roles and been promoted to general manager when he “snapped”. The court heard he began feeling extremely unwell and overwhelmed as a budget deadline loomed in February 2021.

Mr Farrell, who previously was one of 10 in the company to get a €100,000 performance bonus, told the High Court he was struggling when he became general manager in January 2021. He said he asked for a one-week extension for the budget submission but was refused.

“I tried to get on with it. I was not well. I was not sleeping. I was sick. I could not cope with it,” he told his senior counsel, Thomas P Hogan, instructed by Ronan Hynes solicitor

He said he asked his wife was it okay if he did not work at Mergon any more. When she asked why he told the judge: “I said: ‘So I don’t have to kill myself.’ There was no way out. It was not going to end any other way.”

Mr Farrell (46) said he collapsed on the floor crying and was referred by a doctor for treatment.

Mr Farrell, from Lanesboro, Co Longford, has sued Mergon International with a registered address in Bermuda and an Irish branch at Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

He claims he was required to take on a significantly increased workload over a period of time which resulted in him being exposed to prolonged work-related stress.

He alleges his workload ultimately became unmanageable and intolerably stressful so that on February 13th, 2021, he suffered a severe psychological injury.

He has claimed he was required to undertake a level of work that posed a danger to his health and a risk of him suffering a psychological injury.

He has further maintained there was an alleged failure to provide him with any adequate assistance and additional personnel.

Additionally, he claimed there was an alleged failure to monitor his workload or provide him with any or any adequate support.

He has also contended unrealistic deadlines were allegedly imposed and there was a failure to act on alleged representations made by him with respect to his workload.

Mergon International has denied all the claims and contends Mr Farrell agreed to all of the promotions and never complained or availed of the grievances process within the company.

The case before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds continues on Thursday.