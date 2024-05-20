Man who saved niece by pushing her out of path of car described at inquest as a ‘hero’

James Moyles, who pushed his niece to safety out of the path of an oncoming vehicle. Photo: rip.ie

A man who sacrificed his life in saving his six-year-old niece by pushing her out of the path of an oncoming vehicle was described as a “hero” at an inquest into his death in Co Mayo.

James Moyles (33), Mount Assumpta, Ballina, died in hospital last February from injuries received in the incident.

The inquest was opened and adjourned on Monday by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

Evidence was given to the brief hearing by Sgt Stephen Kenny that Mr Moyles died in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital on February 22nd from injuries sustained the previous day at Lord Edward Street, Ballina.

READ MORE

Medical evidence was given to the hearing by Dr Fadel Bennani, consultant pathologist, that Mr Moyles died due to massive subarachnoid haemorrhage due to fracture of the base of the skull.

The substantive inquest hearing into Mr Moyles’s death was adjourned indefinitely by the coroner pending the outcome of a Garda investigation.

Mr Moyles, who was single, was a volunteer with St Vincent de Paul.

His funeral Mass was told that he sacrificed his life by pushing his niece Croia out of the path of an oncoming car, saving her life.

At the inquest, the coroner and Sgt Sean McHale, on behalf of An Garda Síochána, echoed comments at the funeral that Mr Moyles died a hero because of his brave and unselfish action.