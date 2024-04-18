Former Sinn Féin press officer pleads not guilty to sex offences

A former Sinn Féin press officer charged with sex offences has pleaded not guilty.
Michael McMonagle (42), of Limewood Street, Derry, appeared at Derry Crown Court charged with two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in a sexual act. He also faces 13 charges of attempted sexual communication with a child.
All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between June 8th, 2020 and August 16th, 2021.
When the charges were put to him Mr McMonagle pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Defence counsel Kieran Mallon told the court: “There are a number of issues I would want to address in an urgent fashion.”
He asked the court for a four week adjournment “for good reason”.
Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the defendant that there were a “number of urgent investigations” that needed to be done. He said he was releasing Mr McMonagle on continuing bail and adjourned the case until May 17th.
