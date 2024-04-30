ESB seeks injunction against man allegedly residing on electricity substation lands

The ESB claims the zone around the substation, where the defendant is residing, is not a safe environment for anyone. Photograph: Eric Luke

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) has launched High Court proceedings against a man it claims is unlawfully residing in his caravan on lands that form part of a Dublin city centre electricity substation.

The action has been brought against Paul Oglesby, who is alleged to have moved his caravan on to the ESB’s property at Gloucester Place Upper, Dublin 1, in late February.

The ESB claims Mr Oglesby is refusing to leave the site which, it is claimed, is not a safe place for anyone to reside. It says it has placed signs on the property directing the defendant to leave the site, which consists of a 38KV and a 10KV substation.

On one occasion last March, the ESB claims, the defendant approached members of its staff, who were accompanied by gardaí, with a Doberman Pincher dog and said he would not vacate the site. Mr Oglesby was never given permission to be on the site and has no legal entitlement to be there, the ESB claims.

READ MORE

The ESB claims the site consists of an inner and outer compound separated by fences and or walls. The inner compound, it says, comprises highly dangerous live electrical apparatus. The outer or buffer zone is where the defendant is alleged to have placed his caravan.

The ESB claims the zone around the substation, where the defendant is residing, is not a safe environment for anyone other than professional staff with appropriate training. In addition, it claims there are underground cables within the area where the defendant is trespassing. The ESB says it has “grave concerns” about people having unauthorised access to the property.

Consequently, it is seeking various injunctions against the defendant requiring him to vacate and deliver up possession of the property, remove all his belongings, cease damaging the property and cease entering the lands in question.

The ESB, represented by John Punch SC, believes that a court order is required to get the defendant to vacate the plaintiff’s property.

The matter came before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey on Tuesday. The judge, noting the extreme seriousness of the situation, granted the ESB permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendant. The matter will return before the court later this week.