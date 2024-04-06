Spanish man arrested over €260,000 seizure of cannabis remanded in custody

There was no application for bail. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A Spanish man arrested over a seizure of €260,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport has been remanded in custody.

Siquen Buangiovanni (35) whose charges stated no specific address other than Spain, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

She noted there was no application for bail.

The accused, who was arrested on Friday, will be allowed legal aid, provided he furnishes the court with a statement of his means.

He has yet to enter a plea.

Gardaí must also seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Buangiovanni is accused of unlawful possession and importation of cannabis and having it for the purpose of sale or supply following a suitcase search on April 5th.

The offences are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The man, who listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter, was held in prison pending his next appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday at Cloverhill District Court.