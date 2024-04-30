Company claims up to 12 people ‘unlawfully trespassing’ at Dublin property set for redevelopment

Sumberry Limited has brought High Court proceedings against up to 12 people who are alleged to be trespassing at a property known as West End House on James Street, Dublin 8. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The owner of a four-storey building in Dublin city centre has launched High Court proceedings against 12 people who are alleged to be unlawfully trespassing on the property.

Sumberry Limited has brought proceedings against Stephen Bedford and persons unknown who are alleged to be trespassing at the property known as West End House on James Street, Dublin 8.

The company says that it bought the building, formerly a music shop, in 2021 for €800,000 and last year secured planning permission to develop it into 11 apartments. However, it claims the property, which had been unoccupied and boarded up, has been occupied by several unknown parties since January.

It is claimed that Mr Bedford was seen at the property on several occasions, but it is not known for certain if he is residing there. Neither Mr Bedford nor any of the other persons alleged to be trespassing or occupying the property have any permission or lawful reason to be present at the building and have refused to leave, the plaintiff claims.

The building is not suitable for residential accommodation at present and the plaintiff says it has health and safety related concerns for those currently in occupation. The plaintiff claims it is currently unable to access the property, which was not previously used for residential purposes and may not have a working fire alarm system in place.

Represented by David Geoghegan BL, and instructed by solicitor Gartlan Furey, the plaintiff seeks various orders from the court including an injunction restraining the defendants from continuing to occupy the property. The plaintiff also seeks orders restraining the defendants from preventing the owners from accessing the building and that the defendants vacate and cease trespassing at the property.

Counsel said that while his client does not know the names of the majority of the people in the property, it had been alleged in other proceedings that recently came before the High Court that Mr Bedford was one several individuals unlawfully trespassing at a property on Haddington Road, Dublin 4.

That action was struck out by the High Court last week after the persons alleged to be on that property left after proceedings were initiated against them, counsel said.

The matter came before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey on Tuesday. The judge granted the plaintiff permission to serve short notice of the injunction application on the defendants. The matter will return before the High Court next week.