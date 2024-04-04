Two men allegedly ‘committed riot’ on O’Connell Street in Dublin last November

Fresh charges for committing “riot” have been brought against two men already accused of offences during an outbreak of public disorder in Dublin last year.

The incidents on November 23rd in the city centre were among the most serious and “largest scenes of public disorder that has ever occurred in the history of the State”, Dublin District Court has heard.

Declan Donaghey, 27, from William’s Place, Upper Dorset Street, Dublin 1, and Kyle Lawrence, 18, of Lurgan Street, Dublin 7, were granted bail with a range of conditions in January.

Mr Donaghey was initially accused of four offences at Parnell Street: arson by setting fire to a marked Garda vehicle, criminal damage of another Garda vehicle and throwing an object through the glass front window of a business, and violent disorder.

Mr Lawrence originally faced five counts of burglary, at Footlocker, Arnotts, JD Sports, Lifestyle, and Asics, and two charges of violent disorder at Parnell Street and O’Connell Street. The teenager, who is on an educational course, was also accused of attempted criminal damage at Penney’s, Mary Street, and two further acts of attempted criminal damage.

Both also face charges that they “committed riot with persons unknown” at O’Connell Bridge on November 23rd, contrary to section 14 of the Public Order Act. Mr Lawrence had a second extra charge for causing criminal damage at Arnotts on Henry Street.

Garda Detectives Michelle Fitzpatrick and Alan O’Toole told Dublin District Court on Thursday they “made no reply” to the new charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed “trial on indictment” in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Judge Monika Leech ordered the pair, who have yet to enter pleas, to appear again at the District Court on June 10th to be served with books of evidence and for the granting of return for trial orders.

Mr Donaghey, who previously had to surrender his passport to gardaí as a condition of bail, was allowed to get it back for two weeks in May when he will be away on holiday.

In January, the proceedings heard that he was getting social welfare but was looking for work. Legal aid was granted to both men.