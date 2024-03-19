Man (32) charged with murder of father of two in Dublin shooting

Joseph Richards (32), of Lanesborough Square, Finglas, Dublin 11 has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with murder. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a father of two in a shooting in Dublin.

Robert Sheridan (45) suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his head and body after opening a door of his home at Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun, shortly after 11pm on October 4th, 2018.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Investigating gardaí arrested Joseph Richards (32) of Lanesborough Square, Finglas, Dublin 11 and brought him to appear before Judge William Aylmer at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Garda Neil Cotter gave evidence of the arrest. He charged the defendant with the murder of Mr Sheridan contrary to common law.

Legal aid was assigned, and solicitor Simon Fleming was nominated to represent the accused, who was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

An inquest into Mr Sheridan’s death has been adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.