Jury to be asked to consider insanity verdict in trial of man accused of wife’s murder

Fabiola Camara De Campos (32) was found dead at her home in Finglas, where she lived with her husband, Diego Costa Silva. Photograph: Facebook

A Central Criminal Court jury will be asked to consider an “insanity” verdict in the trial of a man charged with murdering his 32-year-old wife at their Dublin home in late 2021.

Diego Costa Silva (35) pleaded not guilty on Monday to the murder of Fabiola Camara De Campos Silva on November 4th, 2021 at Charlestown Place, Finglas.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury it is alleged that Mr Costa Silva murdered his wife but the issue that will most concern them is what is referred to as the “special verdict in respect of insanity”.

Mr Justice McDermott said the accused and his wife came from Brazil and Mr Costa Silva worked for a time at the Coach House pub in Blanchardstown.

The jury will hear evidence from gardaí, a member of the emergency services and two consultant forensic psychiatrists, he said.

The trial is due to open on Monday afternoon before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath and a jury of seven men and five women. It is expected to run for about five days.