Blanchardstown shooting: Seventh suspect arrested after Christmas Eve attack which left two dead

A seventh man has been detained in relation to the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

Mr Sherry (26) was beaten to death after entering a restaurant in Blanchardstown and shooting Jason Hennessy Senior, who later died from his injuries.

Gardaí say they arrested a man early on Tuesday morning in connection with the investigation.

The suspect is currently being held at a Dublin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Mr Sherry was one of two armed men who went into the restaurant at about 8pm, opening fire and wounding Hennessy. However, as Sherry tried to escape, he was overpowered by people on the premises and killed in the process.

While Mr Sherry died on the night, Hennessy did not die until around 10 days later, when his life support was turned off at the Mater hospital.

Gardaí have now arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing of Mr Sherry and have charged four. Three of the suspects have been charged with murder and a fourth with assault.

The firearm the father of one used on the day, a machine pistol, remains unaccounted for and gardaí believe associates of Mr Hennessy took the gun from the restaurant before the emergency services arrived.

Today’s arrest relates to the murder of Mr Sherry. Gardaí are yet to make any arrests in relation to Mr Hennessy’s murder.

Mr Hennessy (48), a father of seven and grandfather of 10, from Corduff in west Dublin was buried at the weekend amid a heavy garda presence.

“In the thick of an impending clash, Jason, a beacon of compassion and courage, stepped up. He sensed the danger approaching and leapt into action, saving the lives of the youngest and the oldest. He faced adversity and became a true hero,” a mourner told the funeral service.