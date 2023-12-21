Man (50) charged with attempted murder of three children at Dublin’s Parnell Square

Riad Bouchaker appeared at the Central Criminal Courts, charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker at Dublin’s Parnell Square last month. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker at Dublin’s Parnell Square last month.

Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, appeared before Dublin District Court on Thursday afternoon in relation to an incident at Parnell Square East on November 23rd last.

Det Sergeant Padraig Cleary said he had at 12.51pm today arrested Riad Bouchaker at Mountjoy garda station for the purpose of charging him in relation to the attempted murder of a female child and he made no reply.

Mr Bouchaker was cautioned to which he replied: “I am a sick person.”

Counsel for the defendant, who was wearing a green jacket, a black jumper, green trousers and slippers, said his client is an Arabic speaker, and an interpreter was present.

Mr Bouchaker was further charged with attempted murder of another female child and male child and made no response after caution, Det Sergeant Cleary said.

He was further charged with causing serious harm to a care worker.

He was also charged with assault causing harm to three children, the court heard.

The witness said Mr Bouchaker was further charged with the possession and production of a weapon, a 36cm kitchen knife, after caution to which he replied : “I am a sick person.”

He was remanded in custody by Judge Brian Smith to Cloverhill District Court on December 28th.

Judge Smith said he would also recommend medical treatment.

Counsel for the defendant asked that his legal team not be identified by the media for safety reasons because of the events that occurred following the events of November 23rd. Judge Smith made that order and also assigned legal aid.