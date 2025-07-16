Man inspired by 1970s New York art caused more than €60,000 damage by spray painting trains

Court hears of several incidents of criminal damage by graffiti of train carriages. Photograph: Getty Images

A man inspired by a 1970s New York art movement caused more than €60,000 worth of damage by spray painting train carriages, a court has heard.

Sean Cullen (22) pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one of common assault of an Irish Rail employee.

Marc Thompson, prosecuting barrister, told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that Irish Rail faced significant clean-up costs.

Mr Thompson said the prosecution is holding Cullen accountable for damage costing €60,914. Irish Rail has indicated there have been €40,000 further costs associated with these incidents.

Judge Martin Nolan on Wednesday remanded Cullen, also known as Cullen-Wilson, of Hope Avenue, East Wall, Dublin 3, in custody until Friday.

The judge said he will give his full decision on Friday, adding that Cullen “deserves a salutary lesson”.

An investigating garda said gardaí were alerted to an incident at the Fairview Dart depot on September 25th, 2021.

An Irish Rail employee had noticed two men at the depot acting suspiciously and recognised they did not work there.

He approached them and grabbed Cullen. There was then a physical altercation during which Cullen pepper-sprayed the worker.

Cullen and his co-accused, who is not before the courts, fled the scene.

The Irish Rail employee was out of work for a period but has since recovered and returned to his role.

Several incidents involving criminal damage by graffiti to train carriages were outlined to the court, with photographs handed in. Others besides Cullen were also involved in some of these incidents, the court heard.

On February 21st, 2020, train carriages at the Docklands train station were sprayed with silver and black spray paint. Damage was also caused to the carriage’s interiors with SD written using a marker.

Another incident took place at Connolly Station on November 22nd, 2021.

On June 6th, 2020, an equipment signal container at Merrion Gates, Merrion Road, was spray-painted.

Cullen was identified from CCTV and his home was searched in May 2022. During this search, spray cans and other items were found.

He was arrested and questioned about these incidents, but nothing of evidential value was obtained.

Cullen’s fingerprints were identified on certain items by forensic analysis. He has one previous conviction for damaging property.

Karl Monaghan, defending barrister, put it to the investigating garda that the second man “administered thumps” to the Irish Rail worker.

Seven references and an award Cullen received from a Garda initiative were handed to the court.

Cullen had €2,000 in court as a token of remorse. Mr Monaghan said this was an “unfortunate series of offending“ that has had serious consequences for Irish Rail.

He said Cullen became “fascinated“ by graffiti in the East Wall area and was aware of a 1970s art movement in New York, in which some street artists spray painted trains.

Counsel said his client knows his acts were criminal, wrong and he accepts full responsibility.

A letter of apology from Cullen said he is “very regretful“ for his actions and has not done graffiti since.

Cullen has a good work history and is an apprentice electrician, counsel said.

Mr Monaghan asked the court to consider ordering a probation report and to direct that his client be assessed for community service.