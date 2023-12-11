Man in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly in Lurgan

Shane Harte (31), from Headington House in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly in Lurgan.

Shane Harte (31), from Headington House in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr Kelly, a 23-year-old nursing assistant, was found dead beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of December 3rd.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect Mr Harte to the charge. No application for bail was made and Mr Harte was remanded in custody until January 5th.

He is the second person charged with murdering Mr Kelly. Gary Damien Scullion (31), from Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court last week.

Two women appeared in court on Thursday charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder. Stephanie McClelland (36), of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson (43), of Edward Street, Lurgan, were remanded in custody.

Mr Kelly’s funeral took place on Sunday. - PA