Former Dublin-based garda pleads guilty to six charges of assault against three people

Mark Doyle is to be sentenced in January, 2024. Photograph: Paddy Cummins

A Dublin-based garda will be sentenced next January after he admitted to six charges of assault causing harm to three named people over an 11-year period.

Mark Doyle (38), who was stationed in Dublin but recently resigned from the force, pleaded guilty on the morning of his trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four charges of assault causing harm to a woman on dates between May 8th, 2010 and August 28th, 2019.

He further pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a male on September 3rd, 2017 and assault causing harm to a second male on unknown dates between 2008 and 2009.

Dean Kelly, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Orla Crowe set a sentence date of January 29th, 2024, when all evidence in the case will be heard. She ordered victim impact statements for that date and remanded Doyle on continuing bail.