Teenager accused of driving car at woman in Galway refused bail

A judge has refused bail for a teenager alleged to have driven a car at speed at a woman at a shopping centre in Galway last Sunday.

At Galway District Court on Thursday, Judge Deirdre Gearty refused an application for bail from Martin McDonagh (19). Judge Gearty also refused bail for a co-accused, John McDonagh (24).

Both men were brought before the court after being charged at An Garda Síochána’s north western regional headquarters in Galway on Wednesday.

Martin McDonagh, with address at 65 Sceilig Ard, Headford Road, Galway, is charged withintentionally or recklessly driving a car at speed which struck someone and created a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

Detective Garda Gerry Carroll told the court McDonagh made no reply to the charge after caution.

Objecting to bail, Det Carroll said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the section 13 charge against him.

Det Carroll said that due to the seriousness of the charge, the case may be heard in the Circuit Court.

Defence solicitor Olivia Traynor said that if the case does proceed in the Circuit Court, a trial may not be heard before 2025.

Judge Gearty said she had listened to the bail application and the garda objections and was refusing bail for McDonagh, remanding him in custody to appear again in court on September 18th.

John McDonagh, with an address at Bay 5, Tuam Halting Site, Galway, is charged with committing violent disorder at the car-park of the Galway shopping centre on September 10th.

He is also charged with an offensive contrary to section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Judge Gearty refused his application for bail and remanded him in custody to appear again in court on September 18th.