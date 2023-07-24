Woman raped by her father tells court: ‘I was no longer a little girl and I never would be again’

Karen Harkin from Buncrana in Co Donegal gave victim impact evidence at the sentencing of her father. Photograph: Collins Courts

A young Donegal woman who was raped and sexually abused by her father when she was a child has said she will no longer imprison herself in “feelings of guilt and shame that are not mine to carry”.

Karen Harkin read her victim impact statement during the sentencing on Monday of her father Michael Carter (55) who was found guilty last month of one count of rape and 25 counts of sexual assault when his daughter was aged between nine and 12 years old.

The court heard Carter does not accept the verdict of the jury and maintains his innocence.

Ms Harkin’s parents were separated and the court heard the abuse occurred when she visited her father’s rented home.

Now 22, Ms Harkin told the court that blaming herself was a way she coped. She said it seemed easier “because having to accept the fact that my father chose to do this to me is too hard, too painful, too difficult to understand”.

She said she may never understand why her father chose to abuse her and made her feel it was her fault “without saying a word”.

Ms Harkin said it was “exciting” and “normal” to visit her father when she was younger and they spent time doing “all the normal things fathers and daughters did”.

She said everything changed when she was nine. “I was no longer a little girl and I never would be again.”

She didn’t understand or know what was happening when Carter first touched her.

She said she “lay there while he did what he wanted to do”.

“I didn’t know what else to do, he was an adult so who was I to second guess what he was doing? It just happened and that was it. I used to visit him each time not knowing when it would happen again.”

She recalled painting with her father when the news came on about an uncle being convicted for sexually abusing his niece.

“The first thing my father said when this came on was ‘what kind of sick b*****d would do that to one of his own?’ My heart dropped after he said this. My mind started racing and was utterly confused.”

Ms Harkin said she was hurt and confused by her father’s comments because “he was doing that exact thing to me”.

She said she started to overthink everything, but has now realised this was “his way of normalising what he was doing to me”.

“It was his way of passing his guilt on to me because he acted like what he was doing wasn’t wrong at all”.

She said she felt an “unbearable amount of shame and guilt” for what had happened to her. She said the abuse had left her feeling “isolated, alone and lost”.

Ms Harkin said she isolated herself socially and had no confidence in herself. She also suffered with anxiety and depression.

“I thought no one would accept me because of it. I felt dirty and tainted and broken”.

She said: “He was my father, he was the one person who was supposed to care for me, keep me safe but he didn’t. He knew what he was doing and he did it anyway.”

Ms Harkin said she is choosing to “no longer imprison myself in the feelings of guilt and shame that are not mine to carry”.

“This is the justice that nine-year-old me deserves and standing here today is the only way I could have got it, and for that, I am so proud of myself”.

Ms Harkin, who waived her anonymity, also expressed the hope “that this will give others the courage to tell their story, to get justice for what they have been through”.

Michael Carter of Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co Donegal was found guilty following a Central Criminal Court trial of one count of rape and 25 counts of sexual assaults between June 2010 and June 2014.

Michael Carter was found guilty of one count of rape and 25 counts of sexual assault. Photograph: Collins Courts

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor adjourned the case to Tuesday when she will finalise the sentence.

Garda Sgt Michael McHugh told James Dwyer SC, prosecuting, that the abuse occurred frequently when the victim visited her father’s home and included inappropriate touching. The victim would be made to watch pornography with Carter.

On one occasion, Carter raped Ms Harkin but stopped when she screamed.

Ms Harkin told an aunt about the abuse in 2016, but was not ready to make a formal complaint to gardaí until 2018.

Following his arrest in December 2018, Carter told gardaí in a pre-prepared statement that he had “never done anything wrong” to his daughter and rejected the allegations made.

He was charged in September 2020 and sent forward for trial. He was initially due to stand trial during 2022, however, this could not go ahead and a new trial date was set.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor told Ms Harkin that she should feel “very proud” for speaking out and finding the courage and strength to make a complaint and follow the process through.

She said Ms Harkin would help other children who may be in a similar situation to “know they are not alone” and perhaps to find the strength to come forward themselves.

She said Ms Harkin has a “bright future ahead” of her and hoped this would represent a “new chapter” for her.