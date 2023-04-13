Belfast man (42) to stand trial over alleged role in bomb hoax targeting Simon Coveney

Mr Coveney had to leave the stage at the Houben Centre following a meeting with the Pat and John Hume Foundation in north Belfast after a message was relayed to him while speaking. Video: Reuters

A Belfast businessman is to stand trial for alleged involvement in a terrorist bomb hoax targeting Minister Simon Coveney.

Darren Service (42) is accused of driving gunmen to the scene of a hijacking in the city linked to loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A workman was threatened in March of last year and forced to transport a device in his van to a peace-building event on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

Mr Coveney, who was minister for foreign affairs at the time, was attending the Houben Centre to give a speech but had to leave the venue due to the hoax bomb alert.

READ MORE

Based on disputed CCTV evidence, prosecutors claim Mr Service escorted the two men to the location where the workman was first threatened.

The accused, of Ballysillan Road in Belfast, remains in custody on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax in the vicinity of the Houben Centre at Holy Cross Church.

Mr Service, who owns three gym businesses, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a preliminary enquiry into the strength of the allegations.

During the brief hearing, he confirmed that he understood the allegations but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage. Defence counsel Joseph O’Keeffe did not contest submissions stating that there is a prima facie case against his client.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Anne Marshall told Mr Service: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

“Your solicitor will let you know the date for your arraignment in due course.”

With no application for bail, he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.