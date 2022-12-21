Judge to rule on potential release of Enoch Burke for school holidays

Enoch Burke was jailed on September 5th for contempt over breaching court orders restraining him attending or teaching at Wilson’s Hospital School, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Collins Courts

The High Court will rule later on Wednesday or on Thursday whether schoolteacher Enoch Burke will remain in jail for Christmas.

Mr Burke was jailed on September 5th for contempt over breaching court orders restraining him attending or teaching at Wilson’s Hospital School, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

The school had placed him on paid administrative leave in September pending a disciplinary process arising from his behaviour at a school event last June where he publicly questioned the then principal over an earlier direction from her to teachers to address a transitioning pupil by their chosen name and using the pronoun ‘they’.

Mr Burke contends that direction, and the court orders, breach his constitutional rights including to freedom of religious belief.

The case came before Mr Justice O’Moore on Wednesday morning after another judge, Mr Justice Conor Dignam, had asked the parties last Friday to provide submissions concerning the possibility of releasing Mr Burke over the school holidays, which start on Wednesday.

Mr Burke was in court just after 10am as were his parents, Martina and Seán, and sister Ammi, who is a solicitor. At the outset, Ammi Burke asked for up to ten minutes to discuss matters with her brother, who had just arrived from Mountjoy Prison, escorted by prison wardens.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore agreed to Ms Burke’s request and the hearing began at 10am.

At the outset, Mr Burke sought to address issues concerning the judge’s refusal on November 7th to grant a stay on the hearing of the main proceedings between him and the school. Mr Burke said he had not received the judgment concerning the refusal of the stay and it seemed that would not be delivered in January.

The judge said the delay in delivering his judgment on the stay was for reasons including the judge’s management of other cases and a personal matter, the death of his sister.

Mr Burke said he considered what the judge had said was “extraordinary”. He said he sympathised with the judge on his sister’s death but he considered there was a “severe haste” to push through the hearing of the main action between him and the school.

The judge said he did not want Mr Burke’s sympathies and asked him to address the issue concerning whether he should be released from prison given the school closure during the Christmas vacation.

Mr Burke said the judge is a public servant and he, Mr Burke, a citizen is entitled to get justice from the court. He objected to the approach of the court, he said he had waited six weeks and had only an outline ruling concerning his stay application.

Mr Burke said his suspension is “manifestly unlawful” and the court orders reinforcing that are also unlawful. He believed the court and the school’s lawyers were working “hand in hand” in relation to the matter before the court.

All the matters got back to the direction from the school “demanding” that he address a student by the pronoun “they”. He said “transgenderism” is against his conscience and religious belief and everything that he has done since is in response to that demand.

“My only crime is that I had a religious belief and I would not sell it.” What he wanted from the court was a just upholding of his constitutional rights and he could not participate in this process in any form, he said.

Rosemary Mallon BL, for the school, said its application for committal was intended as coercive and its concern was always to prevent disruption to pupils. The school closes from Wednesday until January 5th and there would be no disruption if Mr Burke was released for the holidays. The school’s concern was that there be no further disruption form January 5th and there could be no guarantee of that from what Mr Burke had said in court on Wednesday, she said.

The judge asked whether the school wanted Mr Burke incarcerated over the Christmas holidays.

When Ms Mallon said that was a matter for the court, the judge asked again did the school want him to remain incarcerated over the holidays. Counsel said the school’s concern was what happened after January 5th and, given Mr Burke’s stance, he should remain in prison.

She also said the school has been unable to advance the disciplinary hearing because of the legal proceedings.

Mr Justice O’Moore said he would give his decision later on Wednesday or on Thursday.