Case involving suspended Roscommon solicitor is adjourned

Declan O’Callaghan: Solicitors John and Evan O’Dwyer obtained the judgment against Mr O’Callaghan for the alleged non-payment of legal fees. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A civil case against suspended solicitor Declan O’Callaghan, who was ordered to appear at a district court to have his financial means examined following the alleged non-payment of €70,000 in legal fees, was adjourned on Friday.

Judge James Faughnan recused himself from hearing the case at a sitting of Ballaghadereen District Court in Co Roscommon on Friday afternoon. The case was adjourned to October 14th.

Mr O’Callaghan, of unknown address but formerly Ardeeven, Ballaghaderreen, had previously been instructed to appear at the court to answer questions about his means, after an order was obtained against him in December 2018.

Solicitors John and Evan O’Dwyer, who have a practice at Bridge Street, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, obtained the judgment against Mr O’Callaghan for the alleged non-payment of legal fees.

Following the suspended solicitor’s alleged failure to pay the €70,000 fee, the O’Dwyer lawyers obtained a court order to have his financial means examined in the district court under the Enforcement of Court Orders Act 1926.

A notice of the proceedings appeared in local newspapers in August, serving a summons on Mr O’Callaghan to present at Ballaghaderreen District Court on September 9th.