Man remanded on continuing bail over fatal Co Kilkenny crash

A Toronto-based lawyer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a motorcyclist who -was on a charity run in Co Kilkenny when he was killed has been remanded on continuing bail.

James Hardy (35), of Wright Avenue, Toronto, Canada, is charged with causing the death of Ollie Heslin (42), of Castleroe, Maganey, Co Kildare on June 4th.

Mr Hardy is alleged to have crashed into Mr Heslin at Blanchfield Park, in Clifden, Co Kilkenny. The victim, a father of three, was in a cavalcade of motorcycles taking part in a charity event.

State solicitor Gerald Meaney told Judge Geraldine Carthy at Kilkenny District Court the prosecution was still “waiting for the file to be completed” and that a number of people have yet “to be spoken to” in connection with the case.

He noted it was agreed at the last court sitting that the defendant would attend the court again once the Garda and court files were ready to be served.

Judge Carthy adjourned the case until November 1st.

The court previously heard that Mr Hardy, a UK citizen, told gardaí following his arrest that he was not tired, drunk or on his phone when the collision occurred.