Ward of court seriously injured in fall absconded from hospital in wheelchair, High Court told

The woman has been in care since she was aged 12 after being removed from a dysfunctional home. File photograph: Getty Images

A troubled young woman who suffered life-changing injuries after falling from a height in a residential care unit absconded in a wheelchair this week from the hospital where she is receiving treatment, the High Court has heard.

A ward of court in her early 20s, the woman hailed a wheelchair-accessible taxi and managed to get a message to an ex-boyfriend to bring cocaine to her in the hospital before gardaí returned her there. She later handed the drugs over to the staff.

She continues to receive treatment for serious injuries sustained in a fall from a height at her care unit earlier this month.

She has been in care since she was aged 12 after being removed from a dysfunctional home situation.

She had made some progress at the care unit where she fell but also engaged in assaultive behaviour, absconded several times and obtained drugs. Earlier this month, she absconded again, obtained money and drugs and, after her return to the unit, got on to a height and fell.

While it was initially feared her injuries meant she would never walk again, High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville said on Friday “the one grain of good news” is that doctors now hope she may reach a position where, with the assistance of a walking aid, she can walk indoors.

Following an application by the Child and Family Agency (CFA), supported by the woman’s wardship committee, the judge continued orders permitting the hospital to restrict the woman’s access to the phone and internet and her visitors to persons approved by the CFA. He made further orders restricting her access to her bank account.

The orders were sought to help the hospital manage the woman’s difficult and challenging behaviour.

Suitable placement

Noting concerns about the potential impact of the orders on the woman, the judge stressed the orders were permissive and could be varied if her care team considered that was necessary for her wellbeing.

He noted the National Rehabilitation Hospital, “for very understandable reasons”, has said the admission of the woman for treatment there is conditional on a suitable placement being arranged for her once she completes that treatment.

He was told of significant difficulties in identifying a suitable place for the woman even before her needs had changed due to the injuries suffered in the fall.

Noting the CFA and HSE are working together to identify a suitable onward placement, the judge said it was “critical” that it progressed as a matter of urgency.

Earlier, he was updated on the current situation regarding the woman by Aisling Mulligan, for the CFA, and Natalie McDonnell, for the wardship committee. The judge was told a multidisciplinary team had met to discuss her care and treatment and its recommendations included that a social care worker be assigned to her on a 24/7 basis.

Before the woman turned 18 two years ago, the CFA applied to have her made a ward of court due to concerns about her capacity to protect herself given her continuing assaultive and troubling behaviour and drug use.