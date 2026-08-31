Boy (16) charged with murder and attempted murders after Dungannon attack

Police at the scene of the incident on Saturday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

The body of the 61-year-old was discovered in a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon at about 11am.

An eight-year-old girl injured in the same incident is in a stable condition in hospital having been given “a fighting chance of survival” by police officers who arrived on the scene. She was earlier in a critical condition in hospital.

A 48-year-old woman, the victim’s wife, was also injured during the incident but has since been released from hospital.

The boy was arrested over the weekend and, in a statement on Monday night, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team said he had been charged.

The teenager is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and threats to kill. He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The man who died has not been named but it is understood he was from Guinea-Bissau and had lived in Northern Ireland for more than 20 years.