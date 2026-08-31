Girl (8) in stable condition after Dungannon attack that killed her father

A murder investigation is under way after a man (61) was found dead alongside a seriously injured child in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Saturday morning

An eight-year-old girl was given a “fighting chance of survival” by the actions of police officers who attended the scene where her father was murdered in Co Tyrone, the PSNI has said.

The child is in a stable condition in hospital while police have been given an extra 36 hours to question a teenager on suspicion of the murder of the 61-year-old victim at a property in Dungannon on Saturday.

A 48-year-old woman, the victim’s wife, was also injured during the incident on the Lisnahull Road but has since been released from hospital.

The man who died has not been named but it is understood he was from Guinea-Bissau and had lived in Northern Ireland for more than 20 years.

In an update on Monday, the PSNI said they attended the house after receiving reports of a disturbance from a member of the public at about 10.55am on Saturday.

“Officers arrived a short time later and discovered the body of a man aged 61, his 48-year-old wife who had sustained non-life threatening injuries, and their severely injured eight-year-old daughter,” Supt Peter Stevenson, the Mid Ulster district commander, said.

“Our officers immediately commenced first aid on the woman and girl – and I am in no doubt that their quick-thinking actions gave the young girl a fighting chance of survival.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance later attended and took both females to hospital.”

Police confirmed that a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Specialist officers are supporting the wider family circle and the PSNI is liaising with the relevant consulate, Stevenson said.

The senior officer appealed to the public to “avoid speculation” about the murder.

“First and foremost, I want to express my sympathies to the loved ones of this family who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with this horrendous news.

“I want to repeat that we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to the public and, at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.”

There will be an increased police presence in the area and a “significant number of detectives” have been dedicated to the case.

“We understand the public interest and concern and will continue to bring updates as our investigation progresses,” Stevenson added.

“We are engaging with local representatives and partnership organisations as we seek to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Early support has been provided to officers who attended this scene and their trauma-focused care will continue.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information makes contact with us.”