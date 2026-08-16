Crime & Law

Two men arrested after €233,000 cannabis seizure in Galway

Searches of two residences as part of Operation Tara anti-drugs strategy

A photograph of the drug seizure circulated by gardaí.
A photograph of the drug seizure circulated by gardaí.
Sun Aug 16 2026 - 09:541 MIN READ

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €233,000 worth of cannabis in a search operation in Galway on Saturday.

The men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and remained held in Garda stations in the North West region on Sunday morning.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched two residences in Galway.

At the first, in Roscam to the east of the city, cannabis herb with an approximate value of €122,000 was found. During a follow-up search in the Castlepark area, a further €111,000 worth of the drug was seized.

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The suspected illegal cannabis will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The action was part of Operation Tara, the national drugs policing strategy launched in July 2021 to disrupt drug trafficking networks at local, national and international levels.

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