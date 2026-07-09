Man arrested after replica of mosque placed on top of loyalist bonfire

A bonfire with a replica mosque placed on top in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. The same bonfire site has attracted controversy in previous years. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Police arrested a man after a replica of a mosque was placed on top of a loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone.

The model was visible on top of the pyre in Moygashel on Thursday.

Signs saying “Secure our borders” and “End the threat of radical Islam” have also been placed on the bonfire, which is made up of pallets and is due to be set alight on Friday night.

The PSNI said a 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of contravention of Article 9 of the Public Order (NI) Order 1987. He remains in custody.

The same bonfire site has attracted controversy in previous years.

Last year, there was condemnation after effigies of migrants in a boat were burned on the Moygashel fire.

Amnesty International condemned the placing of the mosque replica on the pyre.

“This vile display is a blatant attempt to stir up anti-Muslim hatred and intimidate local families,” said Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director.

“The placing of an effigy of a mosque on top of a bonfire amounts to incitement to hatred directed at real people who live, work and raise families in Northern Ireland.

“It is a crime under Northern Ireland law to distribute materials that are intended or likely to stir up racial or religious hatred or arouse fear.”

Eleventh night bonfires will be lit across Northern Ireland on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in advance of the Orange Order’s July 12th parades on Monday.

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.

Last month in Moygashel, police removed a banner from a children’s playpark, saying it was being treated as a hate crime. – PA