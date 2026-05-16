Medal presented to family of garda killed on duty

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly speaks with Una Flatley, the wife of Garda Kevin Flately who lost his life while on duty, at a memorial event in Dublin Castle on Saturday. Picture: Enda O'Dowd

A medal has been presented to the family of a garda officer who was killed on duty.

The wife and father of Kevin Flatley received the award from Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly at the annual Garda Memorial Day in Dublin.

The event at Dubhlinn Gardens in Dublin Castle on Saturday remembered 90 gardai who have been killed on duty since the force was created.

Flatley died after he was hit by a motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint in May 2025.

Garda Kevin Flatley. Photograph: RIP.ie

Delivering his address at the ceremony, Kelly said it was an event which is “very close to our hearts”.

He said: “It is a day when we can gather in these beautiful surroundings and remember all those we have lost in service.

“It is a day to remind ourselves of those who have been taken from us too soon but whose light continues to shine brightly in our hearts.”

He added: “We remember the light they brought our lives, the love they had for their families, their communities and their friends.

“We remember their dedication and commitment to their duties as gardaí.

“We remember the pride they had in doing this important work and their contribution to society. It is a loss we all share.”

Members of the guard of honour assume positions at the start of the memorial ceremony for the deceased members of An Garda Síochána who gave their lives in the service of their country in Dublin Castle. Picture: Enda O'Dowd

The names of all the garda officers killed on duty are inscribed in the memorial garden at the site.

O’Callaghan said: “Today we gather to acknowledge the profound sacrifice made by gardai since the foundation of our state.

“Those sacrifices have not been made in vain.

“Today allows us to celebrate the role An Garda Síochána has played in creating the safe and vibrant Ireland we live in today.”

PSNI deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton attended the ceremony.