Irish woman accused of stealing almost €1m from one of Australia’s richest women

Annalouise Spence is accused of spending $1,000 on napkins bearing her initials, $1,200 on an evening gown and $10,000 on Jimmy Choo shoes and a matching bag

An Irish woman is accused of stealing almost €1 million from one of Australia’s richest women while working as her personal secretary.

Annalouise Spence, née Brown, (51) from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, is accused of stealing from billionaire philanthropist Judith Neilson.

Police in New South Wales allege Spence engaged in a spending spree of AUS$1.6 million (€990,000) using Neilson’s money without her consent or knowledge over five years while working for her.

It included paying for a 50th birthday party for herself at the five-star Capella Hotel in Sydney’s central business district last year, which Neilson attended without realising she was paying for it. For the party, Spence is accused of spending $1,000 on napkins bearing her initials, $1,200 on an evening gown and $10,000 on Jimmy Choo shoes and a matching bag.

Neilson regularly features in Australia’s “rich list” and is worth almost $1.5 billion. She established the Judith Neilson Institute eight years ago with $100 million to “champion” journalism and storytelling in Australia.

She also owns White Rabbit art gallery in Sydney and is a shareholder in Platinum Asset Management, cofounded by ex-husband Kerr Neilson.

In reply to queries, the Judith Neilson Institute said it had no comment to make on the case. The Irish Times has established Spence is from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, and had links to Belfast before emigrating to Australia.

It is alleged she spent $9,270 on chauffeur services, $6,000 on mattress toppers, $11,413 on Cartier jewellery and $10,519 in American artwork.

The alleged spending spree intensified three years ago when Spence obtained a supplementary American Express card in her own name for Neilson’s back account. At the same time, it is also alleged, Spence removed Neilson’s finance team from the oversight they had on the account, leaving her free to spend without being detected.

Immediately on securing a card for herself, it is alleged she spent $29,118 on a trip to the US to see The Cure in concert in Seattle, including first-class flights. Weeks later $38,757 was spent on a five-night stay at the Carlyle Hotel in New York.

She is also alleged to have bought Louis Vuitton passport covers for $1,740, and spent more than $64,000 on personalised diamond and gold jewellery. A booking for more than $3,000 was made in Tasmania for Spence’s husband’s birthday and where the couple own a property. It is also alleged she spent almost $16,000 on a racing bicycle for her husband and servicing.

In late 2024, in the space of a week, some $23,000 was spent on shoes and clothes from luxury designer brand Loro Piana and $30,000 was spent online with Mytheresa, which sells “exclusive collections of clothing, bags, shoes and accessories”.

It is also alleged Spence dishonestly purchased “thigh high boots and pants”, “hats, swimming costumes, various handbags or totes”, and clothing from Zara and Lululemon. The case has been described by police evidence in court in Sydney as a “large-scale financial crime”.

Almost 120 items have been seized as part of the investigation, some at Spence’s home in Erskineville, Sydney, including designer shoes, luxury handbags, Louis Vuitton trunks, artwork and jewellery. A storage facility in Campbelltown, Sydney, has also been searched, as has a property in Tasmania’s Huon Valley.

Spence worked for Neilson for eight years, until late last year. However, it is alleged that when another member of the Neilson’s staff was trying to reconcile her bank account last September she noticed almost $59,000 had been spent on a collectors’ item pink-gold Rolex watch with a London trader. It is alleged $21,000 was spent in Harrods at the same time.

Spence, who was before the courts in Sydney on Friday, has been denied bail. She was described by her lawyer, Bryan Wrench, as suffering from mental health issues and having been prescribed multiple medications. He said his client suffered from bipolar disorder and complex PTSD, though she had repaid $840,000 since last September. – Additional reporting: Agencies