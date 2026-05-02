Crime & Law

PSNI officer injured after being struck by motocross-style bike

Six arrested in separate incidents for drink-driving and other offences

A man is due to appear in court accused of assault and dangerous driving. Photograph: Peter Muhly/Getty
A man is due to appear in court accused of assault and dangerous driving. Photograph: Peter Muhly/Getty
Jade Wilson
Sat May 02 2026 - 16:322 MIN READ

A police officer has been injured in Belfast while responding to a report of a motocross-style bike travelling at speed.

Police officers were stopped at lights in the Millfield and Castle Street junction on Friday evening when the bike collided with their vehicle, causing minor damage, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

An officer attempted to detain the rider, but was injured after the suspect opened the throttle on the bike, causing the rear tyre to strike the officer’s leg, a spokesperson said.

The officer did not require hospital treatment for his injuries, but was “being supported at this time as he fully recovers”, the spokesperson said.

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A 24-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on May 29th accused of 10 offences including dangerous driving and assault.

Separately, six road users in Northern Ireland were arrested on Friday night and Saturday morning for offences including drink-driving and driving while unfit.

Among them was a 25-year-old man who has been charged with possession of a controlled drug and with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

A woman (26) was arrested after she was observed driving erratically. A 21-year-old man was arrested for the same offence after he was spotted driving intoxicated through a drive-through restaurant.

Another man, a 41-year-old, was charged with drink-driving.

“These arrests and subsequent charges demonstrate how the fast actions of our officers removed these reckless individuals from our roads and prevented someone from being seriously injured or worse,” Inspector Green of the PSNI said.

“So far this year, 29 people have sadly lost their lives on our roads, so I am appealing to everyone to play their part in reducing further deaths and injuries.

“Our appeal is for everyone to remember the fatal five and the devastating consequences failing to follow these can have: don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt; and never use your mobile phone while driving.”

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Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times