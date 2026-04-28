Crime & Law

Two men arrested over fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner

Men aged in 40s and late teens held in Garda stations in Co Tipperary over attack in Birdhill

Scarlett Faulkner
Scarlett Faulkner (29) was fatally injured at Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Family/Facebook
Ellen O’Riordan
Tue Apr 28 2026 - 11:561 MIN READ

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary last month have arrested two men.

The men are aged in their 40s and late teens respectively.

Gardaí said they were arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal assault, and were being detained at Garda stations in Co Tipperary under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased, gardaí said, and investigations are continuing.

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A girl (16) has been charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner (29) at the R494 Birdhill on March 21st last.

The girl appeared before Nenagh District Court last week via a video-link from a youth detention centre.

A co-accused in the case, a woman (41), also appeared on remand before the court via video-link, from Limerick Prison.

The woman and girl were remanded in custody to appear before Nenagh District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on May 15th.

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Ellen O’Riordan

Ellen O’Riordan

Ellen O’Riordan is a reporter with The Irish Times