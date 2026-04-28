Two men arrested over fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner

Scarlett Faulkner (29) was fatally injured at Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Family/Facebook

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary last month have arrested two men.

The men are aged in their 40s and late teens respectively.

Gardaí said they were arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal assault, and were being detained at Garda stations in Co Tipperary under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased, gardaí said, and investigations are continuing.

A girl (16) has been charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner (29) at the R494 Birdhill on March 21st last.

The girl appeared before Nenagh District Court last week via a video-link from a youth detention centre.

A co-accused in the case, a woman (41), also appeared on remand before the court via video-link, from Limerick Prison.

The woman and girl were remanded in custody to appear before Nenagh District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on May 15th.